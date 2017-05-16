Imelda Staunton stars in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? from London

The latest season of National Theatre Live continues at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week with a live screening of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? from London.

Imelda Staunton, Conleth Hill, Luke Treadaway and Imogen Poots star in James Macdonald’s critically acclaimed, five-star production of Edward Albee’s landmark play.

The production is being broadcast live to cinemas across the UK from the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor and his wife to their home for some after-party drinks.

As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

The screening is on Thursday, May 18 at 7pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

