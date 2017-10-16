Illegal Eagles bringing anniversary tour to Retford

Often hailed as the world’s best Eagles tribute band, this year sees The Illegal Eagles celebrating their own 20th anniversary.

And the celebration tour comes to the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

For this special tour, the band will present their biggest show to date, performing all of the classic Eagles hits including hits Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane and more.

They are in Retford on Friday, October 20.

Tickets are on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT