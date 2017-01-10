Hospital Players are presenting Noel Coward’s Private Lives

The Hospital Players are back at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week with Noel Coward’s Private Lives.

Elyot and Amanda were once married to each other.

Now, they are married to different people but, by complete coincidence, find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses at the same hotel.

A chance meeting re-ignites the old spark between them and they impulsively elope.

After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.

The play has been performed and revived many times around the world with some famous names taking on the roles of Elyot and Amanda, notably on Broadway in 1983 when the production starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

The likes of Joan Collins, Imogen Stubbs, Alan Rickman, Kim Cattrall, Lindsay Duncan, Anna Chancellor and Toby Stephens have also all performed in productions of the play down the years.

The Hospital Players’ production is on from Tuesday, January 17 to Saturday January 21 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com