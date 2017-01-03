Hometown date for The Pylons this weekend

Lincolnshire indie band The Pylons are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend.

The band have developed a unique sound and their debut EP, Pictures of the Past, was described as anthemic by their local BBC Introducing team.

They have already supported the likes of Scouting for Girls, Saint Raymond, Amber Run & Dog Is Dead and played prestigious venues around the UK including the Royal Albert Hall.

They are no strangers to the festival scene either, playing sets at Y Not Festival, SO Festival, BSTK, Beat Herder and Jamie Oliver’s The Big Feastival in 2014 and 2015.

Last summer, they were selected by Scouting for Girls to play the main stage at BSTK and they also played the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury.

Hotly tipped by BBC Introducing, they have had numerous plays on the East Midlands radio shows with one live session for them, garnering more than 100,000 views.

They have also accumulated more than 400,0oo plays on Spotify and been championed by Radio 1’s Huw Stephens.

Support at the Engined Shed is from Lowland and Undercover Tide and the gig is on Saturday, January 7.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £4 on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk