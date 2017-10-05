Hollie McNish heads the Word Theatre line-up

The Word Theatre returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Topping the bill is Hollie McNish, who is an Arts Foundation fellow in spoken word, has garnered more than seven million YouTube views for her online poetry performances and was the first poet to record at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

Support comes from Yorkshire poet Gav Roberts who has supported the likes of Lemn Sissay, Mike Garry, Buddy Wakefield and Benjamin Zephaniah to name but a few

The event is on Wednesday, September 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are £11 and £8 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2foXCkE