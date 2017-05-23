Hit show The Carpenters Story returns to Lincolnshire

The story behind one of the most pop duos ever, Richard and Karen Carpenter, is told in The Carpenters Story at the Baths Hall i Scunthorpe this weekend.

Starring Claire Furley as Karen Carpenter, the show features all the timeless classics, including Superstar, (They Long To Be) Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Please Mr Postman, Rainy Days and Mondays and more.

The show is on Saturday, May 27 at 7.30pm and tickets are £24 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2pGOxuO