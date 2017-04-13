Hit show bringing the best of Dolly and Kenny to Lincoln

Celebrate the king and queen of country music, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this year in smash-hit show Islands in the Stream.

Stacked with hits like Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady, theatregoers are invited to enjoy the awesome vocals and gentle humour of Dolly and Kenny’s legendary live spectaculars.

The show is at the Theatre Royal on September 16.

Ticket details are available from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk