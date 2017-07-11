Hit Rod Stewart tribute show at the Baths Hall

The life and music of Rod Stewart is celebrated at the Baths Hall next week in Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story.

Paul Metcalfe stars as the man himself, capturing everything from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship that has made Rod Stewart a legend.

The show includes all the massive hits from Rod’s career, including Maggie May, Baby Jane and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy through to big ballads such as Sailing, You’re In My Heart, and Tonight’s The Night as well as favourites from his days with the Faces such as Stay With Me and Twistin’ The Night Away and timeless Motown tunes from the album Soulbook.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, July 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 on 0844 8542776 or online