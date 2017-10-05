Hit comedy Dirty Dusting at the Theatre Royal

The hit comedy Dirty Dusting is back on tour and coming to Lincoln next week.

Three cleaning ladies who are past their prime are facing the sack.

However, a chance wrong number to the office their cleaning from someone looking for a phone sex line gives them the idea of setting up their own telephone sex chat line to boost their income.

All they need to do is keep the plan quiet from their boss.

Needless to say, things don’t run smoothly.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Tuesday, October 10.

Tickets are £23 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2fNahy7