History makers Ward Thomas live in Lincoln

Record breakers and chart toppers Ward Thomas are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

Twins Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas made history with their major label debut album Cartwheels, when it reached the top spot in the UK charts, by becoming the first ever UK country act to achieve the feat.

Written in Nashville in 2014, the title track to Cartwheels was the song that kick started the entire writing process for the album.

Reflecting on experiences of young women (and men) everywhere, it tells the sad tale of someone who refuses to accept that a relationship is over

The success of Cartwheels, the song and the album, followed on from the success of their independently-released debut album, From Where We Stand, in 2014.

Their Engine Shed gig is on Thursday, May 25.

Tickets for their Lincoln gig are £17 at http://bit.ly/2pgvasv