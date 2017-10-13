Here come the girls for Pop Divas - Live

The best songs from the top female pop performers all in one show is coming to Lincolnshire this month in Pop Divas – Live.

This fun-packed concert pays tribute to the very best songs from some of pop music’s most current divas including Little Mix, Katy Perry, Adele, Meghan Trainor, Arianna Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Julie Sweeney, from promoters Sweeney entertainments, said “Pop Divas Live brings honest reproductions of some of today’s greatest pop divas in a concert experience that is suitable for all ages.”

“With dazzling choreography, state of the art videos and superb vocals, this authentic live production really captures the true essence of all your much-loved female stars.”

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, October 25 and the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, October 27.

Tickets for Scunthorpe are £15 on 08448542776 or http://bit.ly/2g8uSkc

Tickets for Lincoln are £17 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2y5ORH5