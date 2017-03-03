Hedda Gabbler live from London in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next week as Ruth Wilson stars in Hedda Gabbler from London.

Just married but bored already, Hedda longs to be free.

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble.

Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre at 7pm on Thursday, March 9.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase