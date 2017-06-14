Have Faith in George Michael tribute show

Celebrate the music of the late George Michael at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend in tribute show Faith – The George Michael Legacy.

Starring Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band, the show is a musical journey through 35 years of hits from the Wham! days to George’s solo career.

The show features a host of hits including Club Tropicana, Fast Love Faith, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

It is at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, June 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT