Haunting tale coming to Gainsborough this month

Gainsborough Theatre Company is presenting Haunting Julia at the Old Nick Theatre this month.
Andy, a young man whose former girlfriend committed suicide, is invited one evening by the dead girl’s father, Joe, to a ‘living history museum’ that has been set up by him as she was a musical prodigy.
Joe claims that the tapes used in the museum have his late daughter’s voice on them
Ken claims to be a psychic and intends to put Julia to rest.
But Ken has a secret and Andy knows more about Julia’s death than he let on,
The production is on from November 22-25.
Tickets are £8 and £6 at http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz
