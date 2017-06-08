Hang on for a night of Frankie Valli hits

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week with the tribute act Let’s Hang On.

Back by huge demand, Let’s Hang On takes you on a musical journey through the history of one of the most successful bands of all time.

The show is packed full of the band’s greatest hits, including Grease, December 1963 (Oh What a Night!), Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’ You, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Let’s Hang On.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, June 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2rRgxwf