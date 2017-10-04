Hang on for a night of Frankie Valli classics

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute show Let’s Hang On is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Endorsed by the legendary singer himself, Let’s Hang On features an anthology of hit songs including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Bye Bye Baby, December 1963 (Oh What A Night!), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Grease and many more.

The show is at the Majestic on Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT