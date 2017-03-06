Hamlet meets Game of Thrones in Lincoln

Icarus Theatre are presenting Shakespeare for the Game of Thrones generation at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next week with a new production of Hamlet.

The original story of gruesome and devious plots, revenge, usurper kings, tragedy and brutality has been cut down to just over two hours.

But it is still as brutal, exhilarating and violent as Shakespeare intended..

The production is in Lincoln on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 with performances at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15.50 (£9.50 schools) on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk