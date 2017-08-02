Hairy Maclary is coming to the Plowright

Have your say

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy is going ‘out of the gate and off for a walk’ to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

This new show features many of the popular characters from Lynley Dodd’s books including Hercules Morse, as big as a horse, Bottomley Potts, covered in spots, Schnitzel von Krumm, with the very low tum and Scarface Claw, the toughest tomcat in town.

This family show features music, singing and several favourite Hairy Maclary stories.

It is at the Plowright on August 31 at 2pm.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/t8YghG