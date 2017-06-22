Greek myth through modern dance in Icarus

The ancient Greek myth of Icarus comes to Lincoln next week in a new and interactive manner.

The story of the Greek boy who flew too close to the sun and saw his wings melted has been turned into a modern theatrical experience by Adaire To Dance and Illuminos.

Combining choreography and interactive artworks, the dancers and animations will take you on a journey to the sun and beyond.

Suitable for all ages, the production is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Thursday, June 29 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 from the box office on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2s2rBo4