Board games will never seem the same again after you’ve see Granny’s Game at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Join Julia and John as they play Granny’s Game, where a trip around the board becomes a globetrotting adventure.

Wrestling snakes and climbing ladders, the players risk everything in a quest they’ll never forget.

Suitable for ages five and over, the show is on Saturday, February 18 at 2pm.

Tickets are £6 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com