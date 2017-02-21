Graffiti Classics are bringing the fun to music in Gainsborough

Classical music with a healthy dose of fun comes to Gainsborough this weekend as Graffiti Classics play live at Trinity Arts Centre.

From Beethoven to bluegrass, baroque to pop, Mozart or Offenbach to Elvis, Strauss to Saturday Night Fever, there really is something for everyone.

And Graffiti Classics never fail to get audiences laughing, clapping and singing along.

Children and adults alike love the uplifting and virtuosic variety of musical styles, all tied together with cheeky audience interaction

Graffiti Classics consist of 16 strings eight dancing feet and four voices, all with one aim – to make classical music wickedly funny and fantastically exhilarating.

Graffiti Classics burst the elitist boundaries of the traditional string quartet with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing show.

It’s a classical concert, a gypsy-folk romp, an opera, a stand-up comedy set and a brilliant dance show all rolled into one.

It is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, February 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Follow Graffiti Classics on Twitter at @GraffitiClassic