Go jazz fishing at Lincoln Drill Hall

The Alan Barnes Octet is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend
Jazz meets fishing at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend as the Alan Barnes Octet and Pat McCarthy present Fish Tales.

A new composition commissioned by Grimsby Jazz , this evening of jazz captures the spirit of the fishing community whilst providing an evocative musical memorial to the fishing heritage of Grimsby, interspersed by Josie Gray narrating a set of her amusing, risqué and troubling poems.

The show is on Saturday, November 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £7 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2gXl7Wa