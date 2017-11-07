Go jazz fishing at Lincoln Drill Hall

Jazz meets fishing at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend as the Alan Barnes Octet and Pat McCarthy present Fish Tales.

A new composition commissioned by Grimsby Jazz , this evening of jazz captures the spirit of the fishing community whilst providing an evocative musical memorial to the fishing heritage of Grimsby, interspersed by Josie Gray narrating a set of her amusing, risqué and troubling poems.

The show is on Saturday, November 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £7 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2gXl7Wa