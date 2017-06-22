Go country with hit tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Swap Lincoln for Nashville and celebrate the king and queen of country music, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in hit touring show Islands In The Stream.

The show is stacked with many of the pair’s biggest hits like Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady.

Audiences are invited to enjoy the awesome vocals and gentle humour of one of Dolly and Kenny’s legendary live spectaculars.

The leading lady even wears custom-made exact replicas of Dolly Parton’s own outfits in the show.

And the night’s Kenny Rogers’ own solo show has been seen around the world from Orkney to Dubai and all points in between.

Michael Taylor, the show’s producer, said: “Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and sail away to another world with this all-new thigh-slapping stage show blockbuster.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on September 16.

Tickets are £24 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/2rqrZd