Go country for a night of Nashville’s finest

Nashville comes to Lincolnshire this autumn with a night of country classics at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Hit show A Country Night in Nashville has been thrilling country fans up and down the land with it’s blend of new country and classic hits.

Country music has seen a great resurgence in popularity in recent years, with the likes of The Shires, Taylor Swift and Lady Antebellum bringing their own contemporary style to the genre.

These artists, together with the hit US TV show Nashville, has introduced country to a huge new, young audience.

A Country Night in Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing honky tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Taking you on a journey through the history of country, and featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton The Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson and Little Big Town, are showcased by singers Dominic Halpin and Shelly Quarmby and their backing band, the Hurricanes.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need you Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, the show is one big celebration of country in one night.

The show is at the Baths Hall on September 30.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2tFogyl