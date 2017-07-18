Go back to the day Cream, Hendrix and Pink Floyd played at Lincolnshire’s coolest ever barbecue

One of the most incredible moments in Lincolnshire’s cultural history is celebrated in Barbeque 67 Revisited next week.

May 29, 1967 was when the Summer of Love was inadvertently started in a shed in Spalding.

It was when Cream, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and others all found themselves all playing on the same bill and all for just for £1.

This is a show about pirate radio stations, a local band having the biggest break of their lives.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, July 25 at 7.30pm.

Entry is free and you pay what you think it was worth afterwards.