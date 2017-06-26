Go 69 Shades of Beige in Gainsborough this week

Beige is the new grey in Gainsborough this week as MJS Productions present the new hit comedy The 69 Shades of Beige at Trinity Arts Centre.

Written by Matt Sargent, and starring him, Nikki Law and Danielle Stark, the play follows the fortunes and misfortunes of three school leavers as they stumble through the trials and tribulations of entering adult hood through chocolate and odes to dead celebrities.

The same cast who performed John Godber’s classic Teechers at Trinity Arts, bring this fast moving an funny play to life where they play a whole host of comedic characters.

The play is a comedy with a touch of poignancy as it looks at modern life and the assorted tribulations that await within it.

The play is at Trinity Arts tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT