Girl power for Made in Dagenham at Lincoln Performing Arts

The musical Made In Dagenham is being presented at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next month.

Set in 1968, the show is based on the hit film of the same name.

When Rita O’Grady finds out she and her female colleagues are having their pay grade downscaled at the Ford car plant in Dagenham, she draws on a strength she never knew she had to lead them into battle against the might of Ford and the corruption of the Union.

The production is on Thursday June 8 at 7.30pm and Friday, June 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and £6 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2qcB2iH