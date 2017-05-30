Get the Bon Jovi Experience in Gainsborough

The Bon Jovi Experience are live in Gainsborough this weekend.

One of the most iconic bands of the 80’s Bon Jovi have recorded a string of platinum-selling albums and had plethora of anthemic hit singles around the world, including Livin’ On a Prayer, Bad Medicine, Keep The Faith and Dead Or Alive.

The Bon Jovi Experience are the word’s first and finest tribute to the American rock giants.

And the fact that they are the only Bon Jovi tribute to have performed live with Jon Bon Jovi himself – and are featured on the official Bon Jovi website – tells you all you need to know about their credentials.

Jon Bon Jovi himself described them as ‘the best tribute I’ve ever seen’.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT