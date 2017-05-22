Get set to party with hit Abba tribute show

Grab your platforms and flares and head back to the time when Abba ruled the world at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

Thank Abba For The Music is a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

The show features all of Abba’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Knowing Me Knowing You, Fernando, Super Trouper and many more.

It is at the Baths Hall on Friday, May 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2qsj0de