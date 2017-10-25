Get set for some Lincoln ‘bagrock’ with The Chilli Pipers

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are live at Lincoln Drill Hall next month.

From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness, to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 15 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

The band has reached a wide audience with its ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock and pop anthems in a style dubbed ‘bagrock’.

Over the years, the band has performed at major events from BBC Proms in Hyde Park, T in the Park and the Wacken Open Air Festival to the Rugby World Cup, playing classic hits like Insomnia, Thunderstruck, Gimme All Your Lovin’ Everybody Dance Now, Chasing Cars, Don’t Stop Believing and We Will Rock You.

Their Drill Hall gig is on November 16 and tickets are £24.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2ifL97w