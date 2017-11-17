Get set for pantomime season in Lincolnshire

Christmas is now just a month away and that means pantomime season is about to start across Lincolnshire.

And at the New Theatre Royal and the Drill Hall in Lincoln, the Baths Hall and the Plowright Theatres in Scunthorpe and Grimsby Auditorium, traditional favourites are about to take centre stage.

The New Theatre Royal’s pantomime this year is Aladdin.

Join the fun, laughter and adventures of Dame Donna Kebab, her handsome son Aladdin and comical son Cous-Cous.

Meet the beautiful Princess Jasmine and her glamorous mum, Sultana Tangine.

But look out for the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the all-powerful magic lamp.

This year’s pantomime stars Sandi Bogle (Gogglebox, Celebrity Big Brother), Andy Abraham (X Factor), Chris Johnson (CBBC), Anna Hannides (Pocahontas at Disneyland Paris), panto favourites Patrick Kearns and Ian Crowe, and Alessandro Lubrano.

The ensemble will comprise of four professional dancers – Paige Blackwell, Steven Garrod, Yasmine Amiss and Marc Vizuete –backed up by 16 boys and girls from across the county.

The show runs from December 4 to January 7 and tickets are available on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

At Lincoln Drill Hall, the show for this year is Jack & The Beanstalk.

Dame Dotty Trott and her sons Jack and Silly Simon haven’t a bean to their name and their loveable cow Daisy has gone dry.

Worse still, the village is at the mercy of the giant Blunderbore and his wicked henchman Fleabottom has captured the beautiful Princess Zena.

Follow Jack up the beanstalk to see who saves the day.

Starring Lincoln panto favourites James Campbell and Adam Fox, plus Lucy Barnes, the show runs from December 8 to January 2.

Tickets are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Over at the Baths Hall, Dame Annie Fanny and her friends are embarking on their first year in the larger venue having previously been at the Plowright – increasing demand for tickets prompting the move to the larger Baths Hall.

The venue will stage a brand new panto – Robin Hood & The Babes in The Wood, a swashbuckling tale of derring-do and merry men, who rob the rich to feed the poor.

Entertainment is assured, especially if the babes’ nanny Annie Fanny has anything to do with it

The show is written and directed by Darren Johnson,who also stars as Dame Annie Fanny.

The show runs from December 13 to December 31 and tickets are on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

At the Plowright Theatre, Street Beat is presenting Peter Pan on December 2 and 3, while KPAC is presenting Aladdin on December 9 and 10.

Tickets for both shows are on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com

And at Grimsby Auditorium, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jon Clegg heads the cast for Cinderella.

Talented impressionist Jon plays Buttons in the show which combines huge song and dance routines with slap-stick comedy.

And,alongside Jon will be the most gruesome twosome in pantoland, Cinderella’s Ugly Sisters plotting to stop her getting to the ball.

The show runs from December 15 to December 28

Tickets are on 0300 3000035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk