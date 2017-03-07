Get set for a night of Frankie Valli classics

Back by popular demand the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute show Bye Bye Baby comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

The show takes you back in time on a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, whose songs graced such films as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing and Grease.

From their early beginning in the 1950s, when Frankie first joined the group, this show celebrates the greatest hits such as Beggin’ You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Lets Hang On, Who Loves You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take my Eyes off You, Fallen Angel and Grease through to a grand finale medley of more of the groups greatest hits.

The show is at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, March 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £21.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk