Get set for a huge day of live music

Circa Waves, British Sea Power and Peace headline this weekend’s 2Q Festival in Lincoln.

The Sherlocks, Tom Grennan, Superfood, Jaws, Arcane Roots, The Xcerts, Pulled Apart By Horses, Clean Cut Kid, Eliza and the Bear, WSTR, Billie Marten and Gnarlwolves head the main support.

And more than 50 other bands, including The Pylons, Bang Bang Romeo and Weirds will be playing at the event,

The whole festival takes place on Saturday, August 28 at nine venues across Lincoln – The Engine Shed, Home, Circle, Red Five, The Loft @ Home, The Swan, Liquor, The Angel Coffee House and Back To Mono.

Tickets are £27.50 at http://bit.ly/2vWaDwI

Your ticket is exchanged for a wristband at the box office at the University of Lincoln which gets you into all venues.

Bands start at 12noon at most venues.

For details, go to http://bit.ly/2kV4Tyb