Get ready for a night of ska classics in Gainsborough

Live tribute show One Night of Ska is coming to Gainsborough this weekend.

One Night of Ska is a homage to the bands and artists who influenced two generations of teenagers.

Taking the best of the original 1960s Jamaican scene as well as the 2-Tone English revival of the late 1970s, this show is crammed full of songs made famous by names such as Prince Buster, Desmond Dekker, Madness, The Specials, The Selecter, The Maytals, Tony Tribe and more.

Expect such fabulous hits as The Israelites, One Step Beyond, It Mek, My Girl, Monkey Man, Ghost Town, Watermelon Man, Red Red Wine, Too Much Too Young, Enjoy Yourself, and Al Capone and many others.

This is a brand new show starring the hugely talented Gerry Slattery (Boy George Band, Rubettes, Showaddywaddy, Alvin Stardust Band) on guitar and vocals, and featuring Chris Kane (original Bad Manners) on saxophones.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT