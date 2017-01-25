Genius and jealousy combine in Amadeus live from London

Music, power and jealousy combine to form a heady and intoxicating blend at Trinity Arts centre in Gainsborough next week as National Theatre Live presents Amadeus.

Lucian Msamati, star of Luther and Game of Thrones on TV and The Comedy of Errors in at the National plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash.

Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name.

Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.

After winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards when it had its premiere at the National Theatre in 1979, Amadeus was adapted into an Oscar-winning film.

This latest production of this story of genius, madness and envy is being screened live from London at Trinity Arts on February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase