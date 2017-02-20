Gemma Arterton stars in live screening of Saint Joan at Trinity Arts

Gemma Arterton stars as Joan of Arc in an encore screening of Saint Joan at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough tonight (Thursday).

Showing as part of the National Theatre Live series, the production is live from the Donmar Warehouse in London.

George Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France.

As one of the first Protestants and nationalists, she threatens the very fabric of the feudal society and the Catholic Church across Europe.

Josie Rourke (Coriolanus, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) directs Gemma Arterton (Gemma Bovery, Nell Gwynn, Made in Dagenham) as Joan of Arc in this electrifying production.

The screening starts at 7pm and tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Keep up to date with events at Trinity Arts Centre on their website at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre or follow them on Twitter at @TrinityArtsCent