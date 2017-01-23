Gary Jay is bringing Elvis to Trinity Arts

The king is coming to Gainsborough this week in hit tribute show Elvis – The Concerts.

Elvis Presley’s death in 1977 robbed the world of the man who in many people’s eyes will always be the king.

Now, this show gives everyone the chance to re-live the memories, one more time.

The show stars Gary Jay, whose charismatic performance reproduces a ‘live’ Vegas concert.

He has made numerous television appearances and is one of the most highly endorsed and respected Elvis tributes in the UK.

Gary has also appeared alongside many international celebrities, including Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey and Elton John.

The evening in support of Macmillan Cancer.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase