Gary Delaney tops bill for Red Herring comedy night

Gary Delaney headlines the latest edition of the Red Herring Comedy Club at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Known for appearances on shows like Mock The Week and an Edinburgh regular, Gary is joined on the bill be Ian Smith, Adam Staunton and MC Robin Morgan.

The evening is on Saturday, October 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £7 on the day or £10 in advance (group bookings and discounts available) on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2hvczG2

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.