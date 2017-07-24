Gary Delaney heads the line-up for Lincoln comedy night

Have your say

Live At The Apollo star Gary Delaney headlines Comedy Night at the Royal in Lincoln this week.

Gary has also appeared on Mock The Week and is a double Sony Comedy Award winner.

He is joined on the bill by audience favourite Patrick Monahan and Paul Mutagejja, who was a Leadenham’s Big Comedy night this month.

Completing the line -up are Gina Overton, another local comedian, and English Comedian of the Year Josh Pugh.

MC for the night is Barry Dodds and the show is on Thursday, July 27.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets are £9.50 to £15 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2u4MBNA