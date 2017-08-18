Galaxy of stand-up stars coming to Lincolnshire

Have your say

If you love stand-up comedy then Lincolnshire is the place to be over the coming months.

Some of the biggest names in stand-up, including Jimmy Carr, Phill Jupitus, Ed Byrne and Milton Jones are all playing dates in the county soon.

And alongside the big names, rising stars and new names on the UK circuit will also be making their mark.

At Lincoln Drill Hall the laughs begin next month with Phill Jupitus at the venue on September 14, followed by Mock The Week star Andy Hamilton on September 28.

Jeremy Hardy is at the venue on October 4 followed by a trio of comics in November with Tom Stade on November 2, Irish funnyman Jason Byrne on November 10 and Mark Thomas on November 15.

For tickets and details on all shows at the venue, call 01522 873894 or go to www.lincolndrillhall.com

Controversial, anarchic aggressive and a master magician on top the comedy, Jerry Sadowitz brings his new show to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) on October 6.

Simon Amstell, best known as the host of BBC2’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, brings his new show to the LPAC on October 13 and award-winning Irish comedy star Jimeoin is there with his show Ridiculous on October 14.

For tickets and details on all three shows, call 01522 837600 or go to www.lpac.co.uk

Ed Byrne, Milton Jones and Jimmy Carr are part of a plethora of comedians coming to the Engine Shed in Lincoln over next few months.

Award-winning Scottish comic Daniel Sloss kicks off the laughs at the venue on October 4, quickly followed by Matt Richardson on October 6, Charlie Barker on October 12, Andrew Laurence on October 14 and Justin Moorhouse on October 17.

The big guns arrive in November, starting with Katherine Ryan, familiar from shows like QI and Have I Got News For You, on November 9.

She is followed by Irish star on Ed Byrne, most recently seenn on TV in Dara & Ed’s Road To Mandalay on BBC2, on November 16,.

Lloyd Griffith is at the venue on November 17 and rising star Carl Hutchinson on November 23.

James Acaster brings his new show Classic Scrapes to the venue on November 24.

Star of Mock The Week and the man with the loudest shirts and craziest hair on TV, Milton Jones is live there on November 30 with his show Out There.

And comedy heavyweight Jimmy Carr is back with his Best Of show on December 16.

Tickets and details of all shows at the venue are on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Acclaimed as one of the UK’s sharpest stand-ups, Stewart Lee is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on October 17.

And veteran comic Jim Davidson brings his new show to the venue on November 15.

Tickets and details for both shows are available on 01522 519999 or www. newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

America’s Got Talent star Paul Zerdin kicks off the autumnal laughs at Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on September 21, followed by Phill Jupitus on October 13.

And QI star Rich Hall brings his new show Hoedown to the venue on December 7.

Stand-up at the neighbouring Baths Hall stars with Milton Jones on October 7 , followed by Jon Richardson, best known for 8 Out Of 10 Cats on Channel 4, on October 13 with his new show Old Man.

Ever controversial and politically incorrect, Roy Chubby Brown is back at the Baths Hall on November 4.

Another comedy heavyweight, Russell Brand, is at the venue on November 21 and I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett is there on November 30.

For tickets and details of shows at both venues, call 0844 8542776 or go to www.bathshall.co.uk or www.plowrighttheatre.com