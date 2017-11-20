Gainsborough Theatre Company is Haunting Julia this week

Gainsborough Theatre Company is presenting Haunting Julia at the Old Nick Theatre in the town this week.

Andy, a young man whose former girlfriend committed suicide 12 years ago has been invited one evening by the dead girl’s father, Joe, to a Living History Museum that has been set up by him as she was a musical prodigy.

Joe claims that the tapes used in the museum have his late daughter’s voice on them.

Eventually, Ken, who has been in touch with Joe and also invited, arrives

Ken claims to be a psychic and intends to put Julia to rest.

Lights flicker and ghostly music can be heard.

But Ken has a secret and does Andy knowsmore about Julia’s death than he let on?

The production is on at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough from Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 25.

Tickets are £8 and £6 on 07434 540516 or online at http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz