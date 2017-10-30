Gainsborough date for The Bachelors

Irish singing stars The Bachelors are live in Gainsborough this weekend.

Brothers Con and Dec Cluskey are the original frontline voices and personalities of the group who appeared on all the Dublin band’s hits.

During the early 1960s they outsold The Beatles and throughout that decade the group had more chart hits than The Rolling Stones.

The hits include Ramona, I Believe, Charmaine, Somewhere, Marta and more.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 from the on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2yqmdOq