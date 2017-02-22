Gainsborough Choral Society to perform Verdi’s Requiem

Next month sees Gainsborough Choral Society pushing the boat out considerably, as they present Verdi’s mighty Requiem.

His only large-scale work not intended for the stage, Requiem is unashamedly theatrical though, veering between the really tender and the intensely dramatic.

Requiring experienced and powerful soloists, four established singers have been engaged and the 100-strong society core will be joined by the choir from Queen Elizabeth High School, as well as some extra choral singers familiar with this work.

Accompanied by a full professional orchestra, no expense has been spared to put this together.

The concert takes place on march 25 at 7.30pm at All Saints Church in Gainsborough

Tickets are £12 and £10 (£2 accompanied child) from Horsleys on Church Street in Gainsborough, on 01427 613014 or www.wegottickets.com