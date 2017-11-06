Gainsborough Choral Society presenting The Armed Man this weekend

Gainsborough Choral Society is presenting The Armed Man at All Saints Church in the town this weekend.

Written by Karl Jenkins, The Armed Man is subtitled ‘A Mass for Peace’ and is anti-war composition in the form of a multi-media performance with an accompanying film.

The 15th century folk song L’homme arme opens and closes the piece.

The concert is on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

It is recommended this piece is unsuitable for young children, due to the film’s content.

Tickets are £12.50, £10 and £2 from Horsley’s on Church Street in Gainsborough or at www.wegottickets.com