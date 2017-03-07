G4 are spreading the love in Lincoln

Multi-platinum vocal harmony group G4 are live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

The show will feature exciting new songs from their new album G4 Love Songs which was released last month.

Having reformed in 2014 they have continued to transport their loyal following right back to the moment they first fell in love with G4’s trademark harmonies.

G4 are excited to take their classic releases of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way and Nessun Dorma on the road and are also thrilled to showcase some of the greatest love songs of all time as they tour the songs from their album for the first time.

The new album features songs including Your Song, Amigos Para Siempre and I’d Do Anything For Love.

An evening of classic and romantic music that will surely transport you away for the evening with these consummate entertainers.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £28.50 and £3.50 (concessions available) on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

VIP tickets priced at £75 are also available and include a pre-show meet and greet with G4 at 6pm where you’ll be served a glass of wine and have the chance to meet the guys up-close and take photos and get autographs.