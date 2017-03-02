Funhouse serving up two helpings of laughs

Funhouse Comedy is lining up a double dose of laughter in the coming weeks with nights in Gainsborough and Kirton-in-Lindsey.

First up on March 25, the club is coming to Gainsborough Town Hall with Tony Burgess, Wayne the Weird and Rob Mullholland with Spiky Mike as compere.

The show starts at 8.30pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £10 at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Then on April 30, the club returns to The George in Kirton with Barry Dodds and Josh Pugh, Alfie Moore – making a quick return to the area following his recent tour date at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre – Mark Williams and Stu Woodings.

Once again, Spiky Mike is compere for the evening.

The show starts at 8pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £9 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk