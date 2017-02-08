Fun Lovin’ Criminals are back for a big night out

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are in Lincoln next week for a live date at the Engine Shed.

The multi-platinum New York group are back in the UK on their Big Night Out Tour.

Frontman Huey Morgan said: FLC always bring a mucho-grande style.

“In my half-Irish, half-Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we goin’ big.

“Of course we want everybody to come along for the ride, we wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans.

“Bigger the party the better, so come join us.”

Heralded for their generation defining blend of styles and effortless New York cool, the band’s cocktail of rock ‘n’ roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and Latin, gave them a unique timelessness in hits like King of New York, Fun Lovin’ Criminal and their most famous song, Scooby Snacks, was famous for featuring samples from the Quentin Tarantino movies Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.

Their album Come Find Yourself was also a huge success.

Their Lincoln gig is on Thursday, February 16.

Ticket details are available at www.alttickets.com or www.seetickets.com

Alternatively, call 0844 8888766 or visit www.enginedshed.co.uk