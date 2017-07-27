Free outdoor theatre in North Lincolnshire this summer

Families are invited to watch free and unique outdoor theatre performances in North Lincolnshire throughout August.

The first show is by The Fabularium Theatre Company on Sunday August 6.

The performance will feature storytelling, puppetry, original live music and The Fabularium’s bespoke animal headpieces. The show will last 40 minutes and is suitable for families.

The performance ‘Reynard the Fox’ follows the woodlands’ most infamous scoundrel who prides himself on being the trickster of the forest. This new piece of engaging outdoor theatre for family audiences of all ages, using The Fabularium’s unique aesthetic, strong imagery and all performed upon their traditional wooden cart.

They will give their first performance on Sunday 6 August at 12pm in Scunthorpe Central Park and their second performance at 5pm at Normanby Hall Country Park. Admission is free but seating is not provided, so we recommend you bring seating, blankets and a picnic if you would like to.

For further information on The Fabularium Theatre Company, visit their website: www.fabularium.co.uk

Another outdoor live theatre event taking place in North Lincolnshire on Saturday 19 August is The Whale, brought to you by acclaimed theatrical inventors, Talking Birds.

The Whale is a unique, aluminium structure on wheels that audiences go inside and watch a short four minute theatre performance, performed by a solo actor. Audiences can enter by going through the Whale’s opening mouth one at a time or in a small family group.

You can drop in to see the performances between 10am and 12.30pm or 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday 19 August. Admission is free and will be located on Scunthorpe High Street.

To find out more about Talking Birds and The Whale, visit their website: www.talkingbirds.co.uk

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “These are two great weekend outdoor events for the whole family to enjoy free of charge. Both performances by the theatre companies look spectacular.

“There are lots of activities for children, young people and their families to do in North Lincolnshire that are free and low cost over the summer holidays. You can view the activity guide on our website to plan your summer: www.northlincs.gov.uk/cypactivityguide.”