FOOD REVIEW: From Spain to South Yorkshire - tasty tapas at a price your can afford

For me there is no better thing to eat than tapas.

And having recently returned from two foreign holidays to mainland Spain and the island of Gran Canaria I had even more of a taste of this style of dining than ever before.

.

The wonder of tapas is the ability to try a little bit of everything rather than face a mountain of just one dish.

At Movida in Doncaster, my friend and I opted for the ‘all you can eat’ menu, which involves ordering two dishes each at a time until you’ve had your fill.

Priced at £9.95 for the lunchtime menu and £12.95 for the evening, this is certainly a restaurant that won’t break the bank.

But what about the food?

.

Two words - mouthwatering Mediterranean.

For our first course we ordered chorizo and prawns which were cooked in a delicious cider sauce; pescado blanco - a battered deep fried fillet of white fish marinated and served in ali oil, which just melted in your mouth; patatas bravas - deep fried potatoes with a spicy tomato sauce, these certainly had a surprising kick; and pan fried chorizo.

All these dishes were devoured with gusto, and, despite starting to feel a little full and in need of a siesta, we ploughed on with our second course choices.

This time round we opted for sarmale - cabbage leaves stuffed with minced pork and lamb, rice, herbs and spices served with soured cream. This was more appealing to the taste buds than it was to the eye, so didn’t last long.

Next was pan fried mushrooms and garlic in white wine - a simple dish but executed perfectly.

When in Spain (South Yorkshire) you really should do as the Spaniards so we went for the paella carne which included chicken and chorizo. There is always a danger of paella being overcooked, but not here.

Lastly was nachos con carne - nachos with a bolognese sauce, jalapenos and cheese - it was at this point we started to flag and called it a day.

With two soft drinks and coffee for afters, the whole meal for two was just £25.70 - what more could you ask for?

For anyone thinking of a meal out, but if tapas isn’t up their street, then there is plenty more to choose from on the main menu, be it pizza, pasta, fish or meat dishes and lots for vegetarians and children.

Movida is situated at 10 Priory Walk in Doncaster. To book a table call 01302 265267. Visit their Facebook page Movida Tapa Doncaster to see more of the delightful dishes on offer there.

Star rating out of five:

Food: 5

Service: 5

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 5

