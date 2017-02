A rare chance to see three of folk music’s finest on stage together is at Lincoln Drill Hall next week as Mike McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle team up for a special concert.

Key members of the BBC’s acclaimed transatlantic sessions, McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle are joining forces to present the best in modern contemporary folk.

The gig is on Wednesday, February 22 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18 from the box office on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com